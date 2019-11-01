|
Brenda Ann Buschhorn Petruska
East Brunswick - Brenda Ann Buschhorn Petruska, 80, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home.
Born February 13, 1939 in New Brunswick to Lorraine LeBailly and Alfred Buschhorn. She grew up in Highland Park, moved to South River, and then Old Bridge, before settling in East Brunswick 55 years ago.
Mrs. Petruska worked for Johnson & Johnson and NJ Bell Telephone Company, before following a career in the arts. A talented painter and pen and ink artist; she worked as a sign and truck painter, and sold her works of art. She volunteered as Secretary of the Middlesex County Horse Show and the Middlesex County Fair for several years.
In her spare time she loved crocheting, gardening, origami, and caring for animals.
Mrs. Petruska was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Petruska, in 2009, and by her brother's Paul and Carl Buschhorn.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Romatowski and her husband John. And by her granddaughter Cristina Romatowski and her boyfriend Joseph Staats all of East Brunswick. A sister Bushi Buschhorn of Laurence Harbor, a sister-in-law Madge Buschhorn of Colorado, nephews- Ken Buschhorn, John Buschhorn, David Buschhorn, Jon Buschhorn, and Brian Petruska and nieces- Arlene Ujhely and Joyce Lanfalusi.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road,
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Brenda to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019