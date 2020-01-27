|
|
Brenda C. Dessel
Edison - Brenda C. Dessel 80, of Edison, entered into eternal rest January 27, 2020 in Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Newark and has resided in Edison for the past 60 years.
She was a member of Temple Neve Shalom in Metuchen.
Brenda is survived by her husband Irving, her children David and his wife Laura of Chester, Darrin and his wife Kimberly of East Brunswick, and Debbie Barbosa and her husband Victor of Edison, grandchildren Tim, Dan, Tom, Lauren, Scott, Eric, and Sarah and siblings Arnold and Joel Olshan and Joyce Scheckner and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11 am at Beth Israel Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the or the Crohn's and Colitis foundation. Please meet at the cemetery office.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020