Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Carteret - Brenda V. Farnham, 81, of Carteret died Friday, September 6, at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident of Carteret. She was a graduate of Carteret High School. She worked as a secretary at U.S. Metals for several years prior to working as a bureau clerk for the Carteret Police Dept. for 21 years. Brenda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carteret.

She was predeceased by her brother, Montague Misdom. She is survived by her son, Timothy S. Farnham of Carteret and her two grandchildren, Timothy C. Farnham and Megan Farnham. Also survived by her aunt, Claire Ruckriegel of Watchung.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 10:00 AM at the funeral home and Pastor Chris will hold a Worship Service beginning at 10:30. Interment will follow at Rahway Cemetery, 1670 St. George Ave., Rahway (use the High Street entrance off of Westfield Ave.). Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
