Brendan P. Newman
Brendan P. Newman

Brendan P. Newman, aged 61, passed away quietly in his sleep after a brief illness on August 19, 2020. Brendan was a well-known resident of Medford Lakes. Brendan served in the United States Air Force, and as an electronics technician for Amersham Pharmacia and then General Electric. He retired in 2017.

He is survived by his brothers Brian and John Newman, and his nieces Christine Young, Jennifer Newman and Catherine Newman. A Memorial Service is planned, pending the resolution of the COVID crisis.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
