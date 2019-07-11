|
Brender L. Miller
Rahway - Brender L Miller, 57, passed away on July 5, 2019 at her residence. Born in Washington, D.C., she lived in Rahway. She was a Para Professional for the Rahway School System and a member of Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, NJ.
Brender is survived by her husband Scott Miller; children, Anthony Filmore Jr. and Eboni Filmore; father, Charles Edward Davis; sisters, Jean Davis, Edna (Leotis) Walker, JoAnn Johnson and Patricia Johnson; brothers, Henry (Dot) Dow, Thomas (Tina) Johnson and Frederick Davis.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Ebenezer AME Church, 253 Central Avenue, Rahway. The funeral service will follow starting at 11AM. Burial will follow at Rahway Cemetery, Rahway, New Jersey.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019