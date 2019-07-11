Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
253 Central Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
253 Central Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Brender L. Miller Obituary
Brender L. Miller

Rahway - Brender L Miller, 57, passed away on July 5, 2019 at her residence. Born in Washington, D.C., she lived in Rahway. She was a Para Professional for the Rahway School System and a member of Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, NJ.

Brender is survived by her husband Scott Miller; children, Anthony Filmore Jr. and Eboni Filmore; father, Charles Edward Davis; sisters, Jean Davis, Edna (Leotis) Walker, JoAnn Johnson and Patricia Johnson; brothers, Henry (Dot) Dow, Thomas (Tina) Johnson and Frederick Davis.

Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Ebenezer AME Church, 253 Central Avenue, Rahway. The funeral service will follow starting at 11AM. Burial will follow at Rahway Cemetery, Rahway, New Jersey.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019
