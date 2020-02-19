Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett J. Hill Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brett J. Hill Sr. Obituary
Brett J. Hill, Sr.

Milltown - Brett J. Hill, Sr. died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 40.

Born in Princeton, he was a lifelong Milltown resident. He was a computer programmer for Foresters Financial in Edison for 12 years before retiring in 2019.

He was predeceased by his father Geoffrey H. Hill, Sr. in 2007. Surviving are his wife Melinda (Russell) Hill; three sons - Brett J. Hill, Jr., Cory Harrison Hill and Jason James Hill, all at home; his mother Barbara (Johnson) Hill of Milltown; two brothers - Christopher Hill of Braidwood, Illinois and Geoffrey H. Hill, Jr. of Helmetta; and a niece and nephew - Antoinette Hill and Christopher Hill, Jr., both of Braidwood, IL.

Private funeral services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -