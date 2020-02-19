|
Brett J. Hill, Sr.
Milltown - Brett J. Hill, Sr. died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 40.
Born in Princeton, he was a lifelong Milltown resident. He was a computer programmer for Foresters Financial in Edison for 12 years before retiring in 2019.
He was predeceased by his father Geoffrey H. Hill, Sr. in 2007. Surviving are his wife Melinda (Russell) Hill; three sons - Brett J. Hill, Jr., Cory Harrison Hill and Jason James Hill, all at home; his mother Barbara (Johnson) Hill of Milltown; two brothers - Christopher Hill of Braidwood, Illinois and Geoffrey H. Hill, Jr. of Helmetta; and a niece and nephew - Antoinette Hill and Christopher Hill, Jr., both of Braidwood, IL.
Private funeral services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020