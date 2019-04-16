|
Brian J. O' Malley
Old Bridge - Brian J. O'Malley, 62, passed away Sunday, April 14th in Matawan, NJ.
Born in South Amboy, he resided in Old Bridge for most of his life, where he worked as a contractor for many years. Brian loved hunting, fishing, and loved his dog Sticky.
Brian leaves behind his beloved family; his wife Shirley Galati, his siblings Gloria Kehl, John O'Malley, Kevin O'Malley, and Marie Zbrenak, 7 nieces and nephews, 6 great-nieces and nephews, and his dog Sticky.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 18th from 4-8pm, with a prayer service being held at 7 pm, at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Brian's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019