1/1
Brian R. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian R. Taylor

South River - Brian R. Taylor, 61, of South River passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Born in New Hampshire, Brian was raised in Spotswood and lived here until settling in South River in 1977. Brian loved to spend time with his family, and he could always make everyone smile with his sense of humor. He loved to be surrounded by his grandkids and grand puppies who all loved their Pop. You could often find him with a Dunkin' Donuts coffee and walking a dog at the park. He loved trout fishing, going out on his boat, and watching the Giants. He was always there to help family and friends and was known as the neighborhood handyman that could fix anything.

Predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Ellen Taylor and his brother, Ted Taylor, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beatrice "Bea" Taylor; his children, Kyle and his wife Amanda, Melissa Taylor, Terri Chandler and her husband Jason and, Chrissy Santoro and her husband Mike; his siblings, Andrew and his long time companion Susan Osso, John and Gary Taylor and Gary's wife Denise, and, Cindy Dominicus and her husband Renee; his grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Dylan, Derek, Melia and Vincent, and; his faithful canine companions, Jersey, Cali, Arlo, Champ and Fergie.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3rd from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. A private cremation will then follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations honoring Brian's memory be made to the Animal Alliance of New Jersey at www.animalalliancenj.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved