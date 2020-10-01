Brian R. Taylor
South River - Brian R. Taylor, 61, of South River passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Born in New Hampshire, Brian was raised in Spotswood and lived here until settling in South River in 1977. Brian loved to spend time with his family, and he could always make everyone smile with his sense of humor. He loved to be surrounded by his grandkids and grand puppies who all loved their Pop. You could often find him with a Dunkin' Donuts coffee and walking a dog at the park. He loved trout fishing, going out on his boat, and watching the Giants. He was always there to help family and friends and was known as the neighborhood handyman that could fix anything.
Predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Ellen Taylor and his brother, Ted Taylor, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beatrice "Bea" Taylor; his children, Kyle and his wife Amanda, Melissa Taylor, Terri Chandler and her husband Jason and, Chrissy Santoro and her husband Mike; his siblings, Andrew and his long time companion Susan Osso, John and Gary Taylor and Gary's wife Denise, and, Cindy Dominicus and her husband Renee; his grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Dylan, Derek, Melia and Vincent, and; his faithful canine companions, Jersey, Cali, Arlo, Champ and Fergie.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3rd from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. A private cremation will then follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations honoring Brian's memory be made to the Animal Alliance of New Jersey at www.animalalliancenj.org
. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com
.