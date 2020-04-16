Resources
Brian "Red" Rae

Brian "Red" Rae Obituary
Brian "Red" Rae

Old Bridge - Francis Brian Rae, 57, joined our Lord April 14, 2020. Brian was the salt of the earth. His wife is Eileen (Davies) and his son is Brian ("Mac"). From Mac, "Beloved Dad, best friend, coach, who was ALWAYS there for me and made me the young man I am today. He never put himself first."

Brian was a hardworking provider, loving husband, ADORING father. Mac was the pride and light of his life. Brian was a great friend and neighbor. Mary and Ed McDermott loved him as a son and said he would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

His large Davies family will miss him terribly. His pups too. Eileen and Mac will somehow carry on because Dad would insist. Bask in peace now DEAREST Bri. No more pain. Ride that Harley over the rainbow!
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
