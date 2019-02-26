|
|
Brian Scoda
Edison - Brian T. Scoda passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, NJ at the age of 60.
Brian is survived by his mother Alma, his wife of 35 years, Linda, and their children Brian and Michelle all of Edison, NJ. He is also survived by brothers Raymond and his wife Gail of Piscataway, NJ, Michael and his wife Dawn of Marlboro, NJ, and Mark of Edison, NJ, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Raymond.
Brian was a life long resident of Edison, NJ, graduating from JP Stevens High School. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute and was the owner of Automotive Degree in Fanwood, NJ.
Brian was a devoted husband and loving father. He always looked forward to the annual extended-family vacation on Long Beach Island, NJ where he enjoyed boating, fishing, clamming, riding wave runners and late-night mini golf with his children and nieces and nephews. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than spending time with family and friends. He was an extremely generous man, always putting others before himself.
Visitation Thursday February 28, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services Friday March 1, 2019 10:00am at the funeral home followed by a 11:00am Blessing. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019