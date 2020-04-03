Services
Brian Thomas Lynch

Brian Thomas Lynch Obituary
Brian Thomas Lynch

Hampton, NJ "Formerly of Bridgewater" - 61, died on March 27, 2020. Born on April 15, 1958 to his loving parents Mary Gail Mallard and John Thomas Lynch.

Brian worked at L3 Aerospace Technology in Budd Lake, NJ.

He is survived by his parents, a brother Matthew (Melissa), 2 sisters Gabrielle Diehl (John) and Lauren Flick (Scott).

Private funeral services are under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bon giovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
