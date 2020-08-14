1/
Brianna Beth Weidele
Brianna Beth Weidele

Edison - Brianna Beth Weidele, 30, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at home. She was a cosmetologist and was in the process of becoming a counselor to help others in need.

Brianna was predeceased by her mother, Michele Fauquier. She is survived by her father, John R. Weidele Sr.; brother, John R. Weidele Jr.; sister, Dominique Wright; step mother, Michele; uncle, Bobby Weidele; aunt, Carol Weidele; aunt Renee; cousins, Candice and Ashley; and her dog, Mia.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
