Brianna Beth Weidele



Edison - Brianna Beth Weidele, 30, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at home. She was a cosmetologist and was in the process of becoming a counselor to help others in need.



Brianna was predeceased by her mother, Michele Fauquier. She is survived by her father, John R. Weidele Sr.; brother, John R. Weidele Jr.; sister, Dominique Wright; step mother, Michele; uncle, Bobby Weidele; aunt, Carol Weidele; aunt Renee; cousins, Candice and Ashley; and her dog, Mia.



Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.









