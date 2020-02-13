Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Bridget J. Betzler Obituary
Bridget J. Betzler

Sayreville - Bridget J. Charmello Betzler, age 87 of Sayreville, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Amboy, she had resided in Sayreville for the past 45 years. Before her retirement, Bridget worked for Weller's Pharmacy in Sayreville for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville, where she was a member of the OLV Seniors and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was also a member of the Sayreville Seniors Thursday Club and Maria's Prayer Group.

She is predeceased by her parents August and Madeline Charmello, her grandchildren Glenn Wieler Jr., Brendan Sanderlin, April Ann Wieler, her infant brother August, her sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Charles Bloodgood, her brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Patricia Charmello, her brother August Charmello, and her brothers-in-law John Zebrowski Sr., Thomas Marinelli, and Michael Weis.

Surviving are her loving husband of 45 years Raymond, her son Glenn Wieler and his wife Susan, her grandson Jesse Wieler, her great-granddaughter Amber Wieler, her sister Mary Zebrowski, her brother and sister-in-law Michael Charmello and Clare, her sisters-in-law Cathy Charmello, Dorothy Weis, Mary Ann Marinelli, Kathie Myers and her husband Joseph and many nieces, nephews and friends who she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 9:00am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville with a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget's name may be made to Our Lady of Victories RC Church 42 Main St. Sayreville or 501 St. Jude's Way, Memphis, TN

Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements can be found at maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
