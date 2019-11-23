|
Bridget McGovern Collins
Sayreville - Bridget McGovern Collins, age 85 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully, Friday November 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cavan, Ireland, she had lived in The Bronx, N.Y. for 28 years, before moving to Sayreville 28 years ago. Mrs. Collins was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Augustine "Frank" Collins in 2006.
Surviving are her beloved children and their spouses Michael, Paula and John Hunt, Lynda & Dermot Scales, Marina & Jeffrey McPadden, Sandra & John Melicharek, Maura & Michael Samuel, her cherished grandchildren Gary, John, Taylor, Paul, Kyle, Andrew, Ashley, Kiera, Lillian, Madelyn, her brother James McGovern of Ireland and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. with a 10:00am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019