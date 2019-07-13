|
|
Bridget Mezzina
South Amboy - Bridget Mezzina, (nee Pansini), 86, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at Bayshore Health Care Center. Bridget was born in Molfetta, Italy, on January 24, 1933 to Michele and Pasqualena Pansini.
Bridget immigrated to America at a very young age, with her parents Michele and Pasqualena, and her brothers Pat, and Jack. Her sister Ann was born in Hoboken, NJ. Bridget graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken, in 1951, and then worked at Manufacturers Hanover Bank in Manhattan.
In 1952, Bridget married Alexander (Sandy) Mezzina, for 67 years of love and devotion. Bridget and Alex lived in Hoboken, before moving to Union City in 1960, refinishing a turn-of-the-century house into their home for their family. After raising their family, Bridget returned to the workplace and was employed at Duro-Test Corporation, in North Bergen, NJ, where she made a number of longtime friends.
After Bridget and Alex both retired, they settled for 20 years in South Amboy, NJ where they enjoyed the proximity to the bay shore of New Jersey as well as entertaining and visiting their children and grandchildren.
Bridget is survived by Alex, her devoted husband of 67 years; their daughter Antoinette and her husband Richard Koski; their son Peter and his wife Alexandra; their daughter Patti and her husband Eric Hulsen; nine grandchildren (Patricia, Matthew, Mark, Hannah, Natalie, Isabel, Claire, Thomas and Stephen); as well as her brother Jack, and sister Ann, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 10:30am mass at St. Mary's RC Church in South Amboy. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.
Flowers will be accepted. Alternately memorial contributions may be made to the at . Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 13, 2019