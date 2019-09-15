Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigetta A. Malenski


1941 - 2019
Brigetta A. Malenski Obituary
Brigetta A. Malenski

Woodbridge - Brigetta A. Malenski, 78, of Woodbridge, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Care Connection Rahway. Mrs. Malenski was born in Vienna, Austria to the late Vernon M. and Hermine M. Strandgard and had previously lived in Levittown, PA before moving to Woodbridge eleven years ago.

Mrs. Malenski was a US Army Veteran.

She owned and operated Brigetta's Tiny Tots childcare service in Levittown, PA for fourteen years before retiring in 2005. Prior to that she had worked in marketing and advertising for CoreStates Bank for seventeen years.

She was predeceased by her daughter Debra M. Walden in 2012.

Surviving are her loving husband of twelve years,Daniel J Malenski, her son: James Walden and wife Jemma of Brooklyn, NY, her daughter: Donna M. Walden of Westchester, PA, and her seven grandchildren; Tylor, Kailee, Aubrie, Miles, Tessa, Josey and Lucas.

Funeral services will be held Monday 11:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. Visitation hours will be held Monday from 10.30 am - 11.30 am. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
