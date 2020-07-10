1/
Bronislaw Fornal
Bronislaw Fornal, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at RWJUH-Somerset. Son of the late John and Stanislawa Fornal, Bronislaw was born in Lublin, Poland and became a citizen of the USA. Bronislaw was a US Army Veteran, stationed in France during the Vietnam War. Bronislaw worked for Johns Manville as an equipment operator and then went to work for the VA Hospital in Lyons where he worked as a forklift operator and in maintenance. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of the American Legion Post 119 in Dunellen. Bronislaw leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 55 years, Janina Fornal; children, John K. Fornal and wife, Lisa, Barbara M. Ventriglia and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Abigail, Lauren, and Anthony; brother, Anthony and wife, Christine; and sister, Lottie. Visiting hours will be held from 3:30 - 7PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 8AM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 9AM Mass at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Church) in Manville followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.




Published in Courier News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
