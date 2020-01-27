|
|
Bruce Hawkins
Middlesex - Bruce Hawkins, a resident of Middlesex, NJ, died 1/21/20 in Piscataway, NJ at the age of 78. He was born 8/23/41 in Plainfield, NJ, son of Vivian and Ernest (Bud) Hawkins. Bruce was a graduate of South Plainfield High School and Newark College of Engineering was employed by Combustion Engineering/ ABB for 35 years, and served as a volunteer with Middlesex Boro Rescue Squad and on the board of Gramercy Gardens Condominium Association.
Bruce enjoyed golf, softball, pinochle, bowling, skiing, sailing, and following sailing, horse, and car races. Bruce is survived by brothers Paul Hawkins and Randy Hawkins, sister Vivienne Hawkins, two nephews Christopher Hawkins and Seth Hawkins, and six grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to the Middlesex Boro Rescue Squad, PO Box 487, Middlesex, NJ 08846. At Bruce's request, no memorial service will be held.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020