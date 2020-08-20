1/
Bruce Johnson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Johnson

1/26/1948 - 8/4/2020

Born in Perth Amboy New Jersey, Bruce was raised in Spotswood.

Bruce attained the level of Eagle Scout in 1964. After graduating South River High School, he joined the United States Navy in 1966. He served in Vietnam from 1969 through 1970, stationed on the U.S.S. Enterprise. He then joined the Spotswood Fire Dept in 1976 and was named a Life Member. He became a member of the South River VFW and a parishioner of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Spotswood. Bruce retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2009.

Bruce was predeceased by his father Lawrence, his mother Bernice, and his brother James. He is survived by long time best friend and devoted wife Claudia Johnson, son and daughter-in-law Anthony Johnson and Dr. Lauren Santoro, step-children Chris McDede, Lori Kurtz, and Nicole Macallister, and four grandchildren, Lorenzo, Matteo, Nicholas, and Jacqueline, his dear friend Patricia Rehbein, and his beloved dog Myla.

Bruce was more than a Father, Husband, Grandfather and Friend. He was selfless, courageous, charismatic, and a true Hero. Everyone's life he touched has been forever changed for the better. He was a blessing to have in all our lives and will be missed dearly. Our memories of him will always be in our hearts and his spirit will shine through as we strive to make him proud.

Interment will be at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Spotswood on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Disabled Veterans.

To leave a message of condolence please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Interment
03:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved