Bruce Richard Sernyik
Edison - BRUCE RICHARD SERNYIK passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was 66.
Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong South River resident, until he moved into the Menlo Park Veterans Home in 2019.
Bruce was a US Navy Veteran, having served as a data processing technician, E4 rank from 1976 till 1979.
Surviving are his two sisters, Charlene Vogel and her husband, Richard, of Edison, and Patricia Andersen and her partner, Kevin Gerahty, of Freehold; his former brother-in-law, Eugene Csordas; his aunt, Vi Sicurella of Debary FL; his uncle, Joseph Bodnar of Scottsdale, AZ; three nieces and nephews, Gina Price and her husband, Jeremy, Ryan Csordas, and his partner, Maxine Glynn, and Michael Csordas; two great-nieces-and-nephews, Joseph and Audrey, and his beloved parrot, Yippee.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South River Food Bank, c/o South River Board of Health, 48 Washington Street, South River, NJ 08882.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020