Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Sernyik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Richard Sernyik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Richard Sernyik Obituary
Bruce Richard Sernyik

Edison - BRUCE RICHARD SERNYIK passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was 66.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong South River resident, until he moved into the Menlo Park Veterans Home in 2019.

Bruce was a US Navy Veteran, having served as a data processing technician, E4 rank from 1976 till 1979.

Surviving are his two sisters, Charlene Vogel and her husband, Richard, of Edison, and Patricia Andersen and her partner, Kevin Gerahty, of Freehold; his former brother-in-law, Eugene Csordas; his aunt, Vi Sicurella of Debary FL; his uncle, Joseph Bodnar of Scottsdale, AZ; three nieces and nephews, Gina Price and her husband, Jeremy, Ryan Csordas, and his partner, Maxine Glynn, and Michael Csordas; two great-nieces-and-nephews, Joseph and Audrey, and his beloved parrot, Yippee.

Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South River Food Bank, c/o South River Board of Health, 48 Washington Street, South River, NJ 08882.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -