Bruno Brizzi
Woodbridge - Bruno Brizzi, 63, of Woodbridge, passed away, at home on October 5, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1956 in Jersey City. Bruno was the Co-owner/Operator of the Church Lane General Store in East Brunswick. He was a graduate of Piscataway High School. Bruno enjoyed playing poker and gardening. He loved animals, especially his dog, Patches.
He is predeceased by his father, Pasquale Brizzi, and his first late wife, Ronnie Weber- Brizzi.
Bruno is survived by his wife, Katherine (nee Kukan) Brizzi, of Woodbridge; mother, Maria Brizzi, of Woodbridge; and a sister, Caterina Brizzi-Sardis, of Milltown.
Private services are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
