Bruno Brizzi
Bruno Brizzi

Woodbridge - Bruno Brizzi, 63, of Woodbridge, passed away, at home on October 5, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1956 in Jersey City. Bruno was the Co-owner/Operator of the Church Lane General Store in East Brunswick. He was a graduate of Piscataway High School. Bruno enjoyed playing poker and gardening. He loved animals, especially his dog, Patches.

He is predeceased by his father, Pasquale Brizzi, and his first late wife, Ronnie Weber- Brizzi.

Bruno is survived by his wife, Katherine (nee Kukan) Brizzi, of Woodbridge; mother, Maria Brizzi, of Woodbridge; and a sister, Caterina Brizzi-Sardis, of Milltown.

Private services are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

