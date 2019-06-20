|
Bryan Patrick McLarnon
Piscataway - Bryan Patrick McLarnon, 60, in the early hours of June 18, 2019, passed away at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick after a short illness. Born in Sarasota, FL to the late William and Doris (Whitehead) McLarnon, Bryan has been a lifelong resident of Piscataway.
An electrical contractor his entire life, he owned and operated McLarnon Electric out of Piscataway for over thirty years. For the last six years, after obtaining all required licensing, Bryan was the electrical inspector for Franklin Township, Bridgewater and most recently New Brunswick.
Bryan enjoyed his daughters and grandchildren the most, but he loved to attend car shows, go cruising and liked working on cars, especially his 1969 Firebird convertible.
Predeceased by his brother William, Bryan leaves behind his loving daughters; Catherine Kolis and her husband Steven, Melissa Jones and her husband Dean and Sara McLarnon. He will be missed by his four cherished grandchildren; Robert Kolis and Anthony, Rachel and Deena Jones, his brother Scott and by several close family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm with a closing prayer beginning 7:30 pm, and on Saturday, June 22, 2019 beginning 11:00 am. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the funeral home at 11:30 am. Burial at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway will be held privately.
Published in Courier News on June 20, 2019