|
|
Burk Lambertson
South Amboy - Burk R. Lambertson, 83, of South Amboy died on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring he was employed as a line inspector for PSE&G, New Brunswick. A Korean War veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was a member of American Legion Luke A. Lovely Post 62, South Amboy, the Benyei-Connors Chapter 62 Disabled American Veterans, South Amboy where he served two times as past commander and the BPO Elks Lodge 784, South Amboy, serving on the veteran's affairs committee. He was an Exempt Member of Independence Fire Company, South Amboy, a member of the South Amboy Ancient Order of Hibernians and a life member and 3-time former commodore of the South Amboy Boat Club. Additionally he was a member IBEW 1134, Frog Hollow Swim Club, the International Order of the Blue Gavel and the Our Lady of Victories Senior Citizens.
Son of the late Burk and Emma M. Richards Lambertson he is also predeceased by his first wife Joyce Ciszewski Lambertson in 1991; his second wife Rita B. McCarthy Lambertson in 1999 and his sisters Jeanne Kelly and Barbara Boosmann. He is survived by his significant other Mary L. Jankola of South Amboy; his sons Keith J. Lambertson and his wife Geralyn of Toms River; Burk R. Lambertson, Jr. of Somerset and Scott M. Lambertson and his wife Karon of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Jack, Olivia, Kendra and Todd and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020