Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burk Lambertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burk Lambertson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burk Lambertson Obituary
Burk Lambertson

South Amboy - Burk R. Lambertson, 83, of South Amboy died on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring he was employed as a line inspector for PSE&G, New Brunswick. A Korean War veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was a member of American Legion Luke A. Lovely Post 62, South Amboy, the Benyei-Connors Chapter 62 Disabled American Veterans, South Amboy where he served two times as past commander and the BPO Elks Lodge 784, South Amboy, serving on the veteran's affairs committee. He was an Exempt Member of Independence Fire Company, South Amboy, a member of the South Amboy Ancient Order of Hibernians and a life member and 3-time former commodore of the South Amboy Boat Club. Additionally he was a member IBEW 1134, Frog Hollow Swim Club, the International Order of the Blue Gavel and the Our Lady of Victories Senior Citizens.

Son of the late Burk and Emma M. Richards Lambertson he is also predeceased by his first wife Joyce Ciszewski Lambertson in 1991; his second wife Rita B. McCarthy Lambertson in 1999 and his sisters Jeanne Kelly and Barbara Boosmann. He is survived by his significant other Mary L. Jankola of South Amboy; his sons Keith J. Lambertson and his wife Geralyn of Toms River; Burk R. Lambertson, Jr. of Somerset and Scott M. Lambertson and his wife Karon of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Jack, Olivia, Kendra and Todd and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -