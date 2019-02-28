|
|
Calvin Lee
Woodbridge - Calvin L. Lee passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his daughter's home in Woodbridge. He was 93 years old.
A lifelong resident of Woodbridge, Mr. Lee was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge.
He was employed for many years with Kupper's Co. in Carteret as a forklift operator until that company closed. He then worked as a carpenter with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for several years before retiring.
In his youth Mr. Lee was a pitcher for The Cardinals, a local semi-professional baseball team; and was a member of various bowling leagues at Woodbridge Bowling Center and Majestic Lanes for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, June Bowers Lee, in 2013; and a son, Calvin Douglas Lee, in 1983.
Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Lee Sousa and her husband, Joaquim, of Woodbridge; granddaughters, Megan Muller, Samantha Schenck and Gabriela Garcia; great grandchildren, Isabella Keat, Karl Muller, Jr. and Adira Garcia; and great great grandson, Jace Thomas Kuronya Keat.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019