Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin Lee Obituary
Calvin Lee

Woodbridge - Calvin L. Lee passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his daughter's home in Woodbridge. He was 93 years old.

A lifelong resident of Woodbridge, Mr. Lee was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge.

He was employed for many years with Kupper's Co. in Carteret as a forklift operator until that company closed. He then worked as a carpenter with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for several years before retiring.

In his youth Mr. Lee was a pitcher for The Cardinals, a local semi-professional baseball team; and was a member of various bowling leagues at Woodbridge Bowling Center and Majestic Lanes for over 50 years.

He was predeceased by his wife, June Bowers Lee, in 2013; and a son, Calvin Douglas Lee, in 1983.

Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Lee Sousa and her husband, Joaquim, of Woodbridge; granddaughters, Megan Muller, Samantha Schenck and Gabriela Garcia; great grandchildren, Isabella Keat, Karl Muller, Jr. and Adira Garcia; and great great grandson, Jace Thomas Kuronya Keat.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now