Camille Theresa LaBosco Provenza
Sayreville - Camille Theresa LaBosco Provenza, age 77 of Sayreville, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hudson Hills Skilled Nursing Facility in North Bergan. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she had resided in Sayreville for many years. Before her retirement, Camille worked for the Sayreville Board of Education as the secretary to the administrator for several years. She loved playing mahjong and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Marie LaBosco and her husband Salvatore Provenza.
Surviving are her children Camille Sivilli and her husband David, Andrew Provenza, Ann Marie Tsaptsinos and her husband Nicholas, her brother Dr. Louis LaBosco and his wife Kathleen, her grandchildren David and Nicole Sivilli, Alexa Tsaptsinos, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, NJ. Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 am at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Midland School 94 Readington Road PO Box 5206 North Branch, NJ 08876.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times.
