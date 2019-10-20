|
Camille Yurkowski Kabat
Hillsborough - Camille Yurkowski Kabat, 91, formerly of Belle Meade and The Avalon at Hillsborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Hillsborough.
Born on July 08, 1928, in Mayfield, PA, Camille was the daughter of the late Professor Stanley L. Yurkowski and Sophia (Cimochowski) Yurkowski.
Prior to residing in Belle Meade, Camille was raised in Mayfield, PA and resided in Nanticoke, PA for some years. She was a graduate of Mayfield High School, Mayfield, PA, and went on to further her education at Marywood University, Scranton, PA, where she acquired her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Prior to her retirement, Camille taught for the Manville School District for 45 years, touching the lives of countless students during her tenure.
In addition to her parents, Stanley and Sophia Yurkowski, Camille was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank P. Kabat, who passed away on July 29, 1977; her brother, Stanley P. Yurkowski; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Yurkowski.
Camille is survived by her nephews, Charles Washko and his wife, Mary, of Spartanburg, SC; and Patrick Washko and his wife, Dawn, of Raleigh, NC; and her great-nieces, Hannah, Isabel, and Rachel.
In keeping with Camille's wishes, there will be a private family viewing followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday in Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, the former Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke, PA, where her father once served as the parish organist. Burial will follow beside her beloved husband in Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Nanticoke, PA, where the Rite of Committal will be offered.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019