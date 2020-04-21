|
|
Camillia Skochen
Spotswood - Camillia Skochen, 87, of Spotswood passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Monroe Township.
Camillia was born and raised in Plains, Pennsylvania. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Plains High School, Plains, PA. She moved to Spotswood where she became a lifelong resident. She was employed by Superior Signal Co. in Old Bridge and in 2019 retired after 50 years of service.
Besides being the most loving mom and grandmother, she was a master at crocheting and an avid reader, especially mystery novels. Camillia had a heart of gold, always willing to help others. She loved gardening, flowers, and being outdoors. She loved to bake and was famous with the neighborhood kids for her wonderful oatmeal cookies and made a great sour cream pound cake.
Camillia is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, John Carl Skochen in 1994 and her brother Jacob Armillei in 1979. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Skochen and Richard Tancredi of Monroe Township, NJ; her son, John Skochen and his wife Christine of Spotswood, NJ; along with her grandchildren Samantha and Jake Skochen, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services for Camillia will be private with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, PA. During this difficult time, Camillia's family would appreciate your thoughts and prayer, accordingly, one may leave a message of condolence at www.spotswoodfh.com.
Donations honoring Camillia's memory may be made to at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020