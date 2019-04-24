Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Tikvah
1001 Finnegan Lane
North Brunswick, NJ
North Brunswick - Cantor Royal Rockman, 95, passed away at the home of his son in Edison on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born in Carteret, NJ and had lived in Colonia, Monroe, Edison and North Brunswick during his lifetime.

Cantor Royal Rockman was a bigger than life personality. He was ever proud of being "magnanimous"- of being good and kind to the people he loved and who loved him. Cantor Rockman had a voracious appetite - for knowledge, books, politics, religion, and food. He touched many lives over his nearly 96 years. Cantor Royal Rockman passed away on April 23rd and was born on May 26, 1923, in Carteret, NJ. Royal was the youngest of Mamie and Leo Rockman's 5 children, Bernie, Sidney, Elsie and Howard

Royal was married to the love of his life Bashe Bears Rockman z"l for 49 years. Royal and Bashe built their home at 31 Sharon Court, Metuchen, which became the hub of their family. Cantor Rockman had 4 children - Spencer married to Audrey, Bruce, married to Stacey, Ron, married to Sharon, and Pamela married to Neil. Royal was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Royal was very fortunate in love and was later married to Dove Miller Rockman z"l for 20 happy years, They lived in Monroe Township and later at the Brookside in Freehold, NJ

Cantor Royal Rockman served Temple Beth Ahm/Ohev Shalom in Colonia, NJ for 36 loving years. Cantor Rockman had a mutual love affair with his congregation in Colonia, being their cantor was most fulfilling and the pinnacle of his professional and spiritual life. Long past his retirement, Cantor Rockman continued to sing to and with his friends and family. May Cantor Royal Rockman's memory be for a blessing.

Funeral Service will take place at the Congregation B'nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegan Lane, North Brunswick, NJ at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Interment to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
