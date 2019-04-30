|
|
Father Capistran (Lawrence) Polgar, OFM
New Brunswick - Father Capistran (Lawrence) Polgar, OFM, 78, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at JFK Medical Center. Fr. Capistran was born and raised in New Brunswick and served the parish communities of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, New Brunswick, NJ, Holy Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Roebling, NJ, and was Retreat Master in DeWitt, MI during his priestly career. Upon his retirement, he was affiliated with the community of Padua Friary in New York City.
Fr. Capistran was the son of the late Michael Polgar and Magdaline (Gerencser) Polgar Takacs, and was predeceased by his brothers Michael, Emerick and Robert Polgar. He is survived by a half-sister, Cecilia Connery of Piscataway, NJ, and his nephew Damian Polgar and family of Boynton Beach, FL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Holy Family Parish, (St. Ladislaus RC Church), 215 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ from 3-8 pm. A "Prayer Service" will be conducted at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 am on Friday, May, 3, 2019 at Holy Family Parish, (St. Ladislaus RC Church). Interment will be in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, 500 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019