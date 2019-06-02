|
Carl A. Giner
Somerset County - Carl A. Giner, son of the late August and Mary (Kovalcik) Giner and father of the late Robert Giner, died May 30 at Genesis Westfield Center. He was born in Somerville and resided in Somerset County most of his life. A graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School East, Carl was a tractor-trailer driver for Coviello Bros., Millington (Madison). Surviving are his children Ryan and Lauren Giner and siblings Nancy Hoch and Jack Giner and niece Heidi Giner and nephews Eric and David Hoch. Funeral services are private.The family wishes to thank Genesis Westfield Center for their excellent care they provided to Carl
Published in Courier News on June 2, 2019