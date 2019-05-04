|
Carl A. Nemeth
Monroe Township - Carl A. Nemeth, age 83 of Monroe Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Gardens at Monroe Healthcare. Born in South River he had resided in Monroe for the past 42 years. Before his retirement Carl was employed by R S Strauss in East Brunswick and formerly by Revlon in Edison. He was a US Air Force Veteran and was also in the US Air Force Band for 4 years. Carl was a lifelong member of the First Reformed Church of South River where he was a Church Elder, a Deacon, an usher, Sunday school teacher and he sang in the choir.
He is predeceased by his parents Alex and Mary, his wife Angela in 1985, his sister and brother-in-law Maryann and Frank Szabo, his brother-in-law Andy Matyas, his nephew Frank T. and his wife Julie Szabo, his great great niece Alice Szabo, his brother-in-law Michael Drasutis and his mother-in-law Thora Drasutis. Surviving are his sister Betty Matyas of South River, his nephew Paul Matyas, his niece Beth Whildin, his nephew Joseph Szabo and his wife Becky, his nephew Todd Szabo, great nieces Jessica Vlcej, Jamie Szabo and Rhiannon Szabo, great nephews Zachary and Tony Szabo, his great great niece Julianna Vlcej and his family in England, sister-in-law Marion Drasutis, his nieces Janet Grace and Sara Pilling and their families.
Funeral services will be held 9:30am Monday from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 10am service at the First Reformed Church of South River. Burial will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2 to 6pm.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 4, 2019