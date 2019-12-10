|
|
Carl Andrew Aymar
Raritan - Carl Andrew Aymar 50, died December 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1969 in Jersey City to his late parents Carl and Corinne Aymar.
Carl is survived by his four siblings, Brian, Elizabeth, Ellen and Tami Aymar. He was a kind and caring person who enjoyed dancing, shopping, visiting the park, going out to eat and all sports. Carl always had a hi-five to express his appreciation to his friends. He will be missed by all who knew and cared for him.
Funeral Services on December 12, 2019 11am-1pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 Religious Service 1pm, Burial in New Cemetery, Somerville, NJ.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019