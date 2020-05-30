Carl Baratta



Edison - Carl Baratta passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home in Edison surrounded by his loving family. He was 93.



Born in Edison to the late Gaetano and Rosa (Emanuel) Baratta, he was a lifelong Edison resident. He was owner operator of Hy-Park Superette, a family owned grocery store and deli in Edison, for over 50 years before retiring in 1984.



Mr. Baratta was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. He was a member of the Lindeneau Senior Citizens in Edison. A veteran of the United States Army, he served during World War II.



His wife Catherine L. (Marra) Baratta died in 2009. He was also predeceased by two sisters - Santa LaBruzzo and Rose Terranova. Surviving are his son Carl G. Baratta of North Brunswick; his daughter Catherine R. Baratta of Edison; two sisters - Antoinette Bonapace and her husband Charles of Piscataway and Catherine Puleio of North Brunswick; two grandsons - Richard and Matthew Baratta of North Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.



Due to the unprecedented time, private funeral services with entombment in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, 192 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store