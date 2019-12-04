|
Carl D. Smith
Avenel - Carl D. Smith passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 95 years old.
Born in Sophia, WV, he has resided in Avenel since 1953.
Mr. Smith was employed as a crane operator through Local 825 of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Newark for 40 years before retiring 23 years ago; and was United States Army veteran of World War II.
He was a life member of Avenel Memorial Post 7164, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mr. Smith was predeceased by his parents, Harriet and William Smith; and brothers, William Madison Smith, Jr. and Jasper Smith.
Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Dorothea Harrah Smith; children, Linda Rinker of Fairfax, VA and Carl Smith, Jr. of Avenel; sister, Helen Boggs; grandchildren, Kimberly Holland, Brandon Rinker, William Smith and Justin Rinker; and great grandchildren, Brooke Holland, Ryan Holland and Jaxon Smith.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Entombment will follow in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019