Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl D. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl D. Smith Obituary
Carl D. Smith

Avenel - Carl D. Smith passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 95 years old.

Born in Sophia, WV, he has resided in Avenel since 1953.

Mr. Smith was employed as a crane operator through Local 825 of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Newark for 40 years before retiring 23 years ago; and was United States Army veteran of World War II.

He was a life member of Avenel Memorial Post 7164, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Mr. Smith was predeceased by his parents, Harriet and William Smith; and brothers, William Madison Smith, Jr. and Jasper Smith.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Dorothea Harrah Smith; children, Linda Rinker of Fairfax, VA and Carl Smith, Jr. of Avenel; sister, Helen Boggs; grandchildren, Kimberly Holland, Brandon Rinker, William Smith and Justin Rinker; and great grandchildren, Brooke Holland, Ryan Holland and Jaxon Smith.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Entombment will follow in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -