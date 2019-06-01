|
Carl Ellis
Port Reading - Carl Ellis, 81 of Port Reading passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Perth Amboy, Carl resided in Port Reading beginning in 1978 and was a truck driver for Motor Machine. Carl also was a member of the United States Navy Reserves and a member of the Port Reading/Sewaren Senior Club. Mr. Ellis served on the Holy Name Society and was an usher at his home parish of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading.
Carl was predeceased by his siblings, Michael, Helen, Martha, Caroline and Florence. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Carol (Covino) Ellis; his brother, Walter Ellis; brothers-in-law, James Covino and his wife Barbara Ann, Roy Covino and his wife Barbara J. along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, June 3, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carl may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019