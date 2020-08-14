Carl Evans
Pennsylvania - Carl Evans, 78, of Bethlehem, PA, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1942 to the late Marie (Orecchio) and Leo Evans in Somerville, NJ.
Carl grew up in Raritan, NJ. He received a BA at Glassboro College, MA at Newark State College, and received an Elementary School Principal certification. Carl was a teacher for 39 years, 38 of those years with Bridgewater-Raritan School District. He was a dedicated HS soccer coach at Bridgewater-Raritan, being part of 2 state championships teams, and a middle school basketball coach. He was very active with the Somerville Jaycees, a founding member of the Hunterdon United Soccer Club and an officer of Delaware Township Athletic Association. In 2008, Carl received the National Federation of State High School Associations State Assistant Coach of the Year award. Carl was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Bath, PA, where he was 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was extremely devoted to his family and friends. Carl will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife Connie (Lecoskey), his loving children Lauren Clem and husband Jeremy and Corey Evans and wife Molly, cherished grandchildren Austin, Shelby and Sydney Clem and Reese, Chloe and Luke Evans, a brother Russell Evans and wife Judy and the nephew of John Orecchio and wife Bobbie.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral Mass will be 11:00am on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ followed by an Entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. Those in attendance of Carl's services are advised to wear facial masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's name may be made to your local school, youth athletic association or your place of worship. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
A memorial mass will also be held at a later date, yet to be determined, at Sacred Heart Church in Bath, PA
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"