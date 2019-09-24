|
|
Carl Fred Mayer
Bridgewater - Carl Fred Mayer, 61, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Son of the late Marvin and Suzanne Mayer, Carl grew up in Middlesex and lived most of his life in Branchburg before moving to Bridgewater 5 years ago. He was a 1976 graduate of Middlesex High School and was a 1980 graduate of Clemson University. Carl owned A-Scape Landscape in Branchburg for many years and then worked for the Bridgewater School District as a bus driver. Most recently, he spent the past 5 years as a Pro Customer Service Associate for Lowes in Hillsborough. Carl was a recent inductee into the Middlesex High School Athletics Hall of Fame.Carl is survived by his brother, Brett Mayer and wife, Nelly of Colorado Springs, CO. Visiting hours will be held at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A prayer service will conclude the viewing on Thursday during the visitation at 8:30 PM.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019