Carl T. Apoldite, Jr.
Milltown - Carl T. Apoldite, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 81 years old.
Carl was born in Trenton on September 28, 1938 to the late Carl Apoldite, Sr. and the late Emily (Petrino) Apoldite. He graduated from Trenton Catholic High School and attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick. Carl was employed for 45 years with the State of New Jersey, Department of Insurance and Real Estate Commission in Trenton. He was a lifelong resident of Milltown.
He was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Virgin, Parish of the Visitation in New Brunswick. He was a former member of the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus, a former member of the Saint Mary's choir and a former member of the Kent Club in Trenton. He also volunteered at church Bingo at his parish. He served in the United States Army Reserves.
Carl was an avid sports fan. His favorite professional teams were the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He especially enjoyed watching Villanova men's basketball with his wife and two sons. He loved taking day trips to Atlantic City, cruising, crabbing and fishing in Barnegat Bay. He also loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and listening to Frank Sinatra and Perry Como. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, having pasta on Sundays and praying the rosary with his family. He adored Coca Cola memorabilia, since his father, uncles and cousins worked at the Coca Cola facility in North Brunswick.
Surviving are his wife Ann of Milltown, who would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 21st of this year; his son Carl Apoldite III of Milltown and his son Blaise Apoldite of Milltown. Also surviving are his sister Penny Lamont of Hamilton and her two daughters - Michele and her husband Jim, and their two children Jimmy and Zoe and her daughter Melissa and her husband Chris and their daughter Emily; brothers-in-law - Vincent and his wife Veronica of Roosevelt and Anthony Vignuolo and his wife Cynthia of Cranbury and Biag Vignuolo and his wife Jackie of Naples Florida; several nieces and nephews in Milltown, Hillsborough, Somerset/Franklin Township, Red Bank, New York City Naples, Florida and Newhall, California. And cousins Neil, Doris and Heather of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Donna O' Malley and Lauren O'Malley of Hamilton, and Rev. Dennis Apoldite and Drew Apoldite of Trenton.
Private funeral services with entombment at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020