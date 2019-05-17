Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Carla Shihar Obituary
Carla Shihar

South Brunswick - Carla Shihar, 64, of South Brunswick, passed away on May 16, 2019, at Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro. Born in Perth Amboy, Carla had resided in South Brunswick since 2001. Carla was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines and then Kiwi Airlines for 8 years. She graduated from Rutgers Preparatory School and went on to attend Monmouth University. Carla was a great Hungarian cook and a loving wife and mother.

Carla was predeceased by her parents, Emery and Marjorie Toth; her sisters, Carole Martelli and Bonnie Toth.

Carla is survived by her husband, Skip Shihar, of 37 years; her son, David Emery Shihar; her daughter, Lauren Leigh Shihar and her boyfriend, Cory Christman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM, officiated by Fr. Jarlath William Quinn. Cremation will be held privately following the service.

The Shihar family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and hospital staff at the Princeton Medical Center for the care of Carla.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 17, 2019
