Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 AM
Resources
Carlie DeNora Obituary
Carlie DeNora

Colonia - Carlie Taylor DeNora passed away February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 23 years old. Carlie was born in Edison growing up in Colonia before moving to Fredonia, NY. Carlie had a love for animals including a special love to her dogs Nibby & Tookie and all of her pets.

Carlie was predeceased by her father Domenick DeNora (2006); Grand Parents Vito and Lucy DeNora. Surviving are her mother Patricia DeNora; Brother Domenick DeNora and his wife Erika; Maternal Grandmother Carole Leonardis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitations will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM & 7:00-9:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 8:30AM at the funeral home followed by a 9:30AM at St. John Vianney, Colonia. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
