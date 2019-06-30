|
|
Carlo Caponi
Highland Park - Carlo Caponi, age 91 entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at JFK Hospital Edison NJ attended by his wife of 59 years, Rita Baldini Caponi .
Mr. Caponi was a 57 year resident of Highland Park. He was born in Pretare, Marche region, Italy.
Mr. Caponi's father, John, owned the Milltown Tavern in Milltown, NJ for 45 years. When his father John retired and returned to Italy, Carlo took over the ownership of the tavern and along with his wife, Rita, they ran the tavern for 32 years, and for five years they also owned Giuseppe Pizzeria on Easton Ave in New Brunswick, NJ.
Mr. Caponi was pre-deceased by his parents, John Caponi and Giustina Piccolomini, his brother Ovidio Caponi, and his sister Dea Caponi Xiuref.
Carlo is survived by his wife Rita Baldini Caponi and sister-in-law, Concetta Baldini D'Alfonso. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Rome, Italy.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park on Sunday, June 30, 2019 between the hours of 2 pm to 7 pm. A Mass will be offered on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 502 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park. He will be laid to rest in Italy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to https://www.kidney.org/
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019