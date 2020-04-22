Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Carlo Mondino Obituary
Carlo Mondino,72, of Hillsborough, NJ died April 16, 2020 at Foothill Acers Nursing home. Born in East Orange, NJ on July 3,1947 to his late parents Adeline Petrocelli and Enrico Mondino.

Carlo is predeceased by a brother, Victor, and his sister Teri Taylor.

Surviving are his sister Cathy Mondino of Arizona.

Funeral Services are private under the director of the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869, (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
