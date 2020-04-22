|
|
Carlo Mondino,72, of Hillsborough, NJ died April 16, 2020 at Foothill Acers Nursing home. Born in East Orange, NJ on July 3,1947 to his late parents Adeline Petrocelli and Enrico Mondino.
Carlo is predeceased by a brother, Victor, and his sister Teri Taylor.
Surviving are his sister Cathy Mondino of Arizona.
Funeral Services are private under the director of the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869, (908) 725-1887.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020