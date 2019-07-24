|
|
Carmel Theresa Orlando
- - Carmel Theresa Orlando died peacefully with family by her side on 7/20/19 at her home in Georgia at the magnificent age of 98. She was surrounded with love, recitation of the Rosary, and prayers from her family, clergy and friends. She was born at home to Marie and Phillip Zaninelli of Raritan, NJ on 2/23/21. She was married to her wonderful husband for almost 50 years, Anthony J. Orlando, of Bound Brook who passed in 2000. They had a solid, loving, compassionate marriage and resided in Bound Brook. Carmel Orlando is survived by 2 children: Anthony D. Orlando and wife Stacey of Manahawkin , NJ and Candace Ann Morrow and husband Alan of Johns Creek, GA. She leaves behind 4 Grandchildren Katherine Orlando, Anthony Orlando, Kylee Lester, Tyler Brady and 7 Great-grandchildren. The children were a source of joy in her life. They will miss her so. Carmel worked at the American Velour Mills and served as President of the Textile Workers Union. She later worked at the Okonite Company in New Brunswick where she was the Executive Secretary. She had completed a degree in this field and used her skills to assist the company executives. She completed her job experience working at the County Clerk's office in Somerville, NJ where she retired. A devout Catholic and Carmelite, she was a faithful servant of God. She started each day with a rosary and her Carmelite prayers. She was generous of her time through the years as an active volunteer and officer with many organizations including: Bound Brook Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary, Women's Club, Rosary Alter Society, NJ State Parliamentarians, and Carmelites, the office of the Aging in Somerville to name a few. She continued to participate with her ladies prayer group each month until she passed. While her husband was alive, they traveled with good friends throughout the world. She always said she felt like she was home when she traveled to Rome, Italy. Carmel had a passion for bridge and played with her bridge group for over 50 years. She mostly played for fun, and occasionally joined tournaments for the competition and to increase her skills. She was a loving, kind, brilliant, wise woman who will be missed deeply, until we are with her again. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Joseph 's Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on July 24, 2019