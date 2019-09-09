|
|
Carmela B. Vasquez
Hillsborough - Carmela Bezold Vasquez passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was 82 years old.
Born in Arequipa, Peru, she resided in Lima, Peru before emigrating to the U.S. in 1961 where she lived in New York City, Cherry Hill, Perth Amboy and Edison before moving to Hillsborough 21 years ago.
Mrs. Vasquez was employed as an accountant in Lima, Peru but was most proud of her role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her love of spending time with family, Carmela enjoyed traveling and spending time in Atlantic City.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Enrique Vasquez, in 1997; parents, Angelica Zarate de Bezold and Jorge Bezold Turner; and brother, Jorge Bezold Zarate.
Surviving are her children, Fresia Skoczypec and her husband, Peter, of Hillsborough and Enrique M. Vasquez and his wife, Michelle, of Cary, IL and Dallas, TX; sisters, Angelica "Cora" Lari of Lima, Peru and Merrick, NY and Dora Bezold de Valdivia of Lima, Peru; and beloved granddaughters, Angelica and Alessandra Vasquez and Fresia and Carmela Skoczypec.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m., ending with a 7:30 p.m. eulogy at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the social service agency, Alternatives, Inc., 600 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869 in Carmela's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019