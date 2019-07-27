|
Carmela "Millie" Calandriello
Edison - Carmela "Millie" Calandriello, of Edison died July 25, 2019 at home. She was 99.
Born in Jersey City, she has lived in Edison since 1971.
She worked as a Bookkeeper for Registrar & Transfer Company in Jersey City then Cranford for over 20 years before retiring in 1981.
Through Millie's love of Jesus and all the saints, she was a long time parishioner of St. John Vianney's RC Church in Colonia. She was involved in the Altar Rosary Society for many years and was a member of the Serra Club of Middlesex County. She loved crocheting baby blankets for woman who didn't go through with abortion. She enjoyed many retreats at San Alfonso Retreat house West Long Branch with her friends from the parish.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Calandriello in 2003; and son, Jackie Calandriello in 1945.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Judi & Joe Corcoran of Edison, Janet & Ronald Victoria of Metuchen, and Laura & Russ Jopling of Edison; 5 grandchildren, Gary Corcoran, Jack and Cassie Corcoran, Paul and Melissa Stamato, Joy and Rachelle Roberts and Kristi Jopling; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ava, Owen, Grant and Paul Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM at the GOSSELIN FUNERAL HOME, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, followed by a 10:45 AM Mass at St. John Vianney's RC Church, Colonia. Burial to follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201 in her loving memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 27, 2019