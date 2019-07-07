|
Carmela Gadomski (nee LoBianco)
Port Reading - Carmela Gadomski (nee LoBianco), 66 of Port Reading, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital @ Rahway with her family by her side.
Carmela was born in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Kenilworth and Avenel, before moving to Port Reading many years ago. She was employed by the Woodbridge Board of Education as a substitute teacher for many years. She was a cheer advisor for the Port Reading Saints, Past President of the PTO at Port Reading School # 9 and Avenel Middle School. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Port Reading.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Dominick and Betty ( nee Skipworth ) LoBianco.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years Stanley Gadomski; beloved mother of Alexandra and her husband Tim Sager and Devon and her husband Glenn Lottmann; adored grandmother of Dylan, Madison, Camryn & Kayden .
Friends and family are invited for a viewing on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4 ~ 8 pm at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Port Reading. Interment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019