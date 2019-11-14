|
Carmela Lucy Waller
Carmela Lucy Waller, nee Loccisano, 98, died peacefully early Wednesday morning November 13, 2019, at her home that she shared with her daughter, Paula, Paula's boyfriend,Tracy, and Paula's daughter Niki.
Carmela was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on August 27, 1921. She was one of nine children born to Salvatore and Rose Loccisano. Carmela married Joseph Lee Waller right after WWII and they had five children: Richard (Kathy), Rosemary (Wes Gibbs), Nancy, Joseph, Jr. (Helen), Paula (boyfriend Tracy). She had ten grandchildren: Justin, Corianne, Todd, Jamie, Caroline, Megan, Heather, Krista, Mikey, and Niki. She also had three great-grandchildren.
Carmela lived her whole life in North Plainfield and was a founding member of the Italian American Club. She worked at the polls during elections and was a floral designer at her brother-in-law's and sister's flower shop in Summit, New Jersey. Carmela could do many things well, but what she did best was being a loving wife and mom to her family. Her homemade apple and cherry pies lined up on the back porch railing could be smelled a block away. Her homemade pizza on Saturday night was the best! Her love will be missed by all.
Carmela got her wish of not wanting to go to a nursing home. She was lovingly cared for at home by her daughter, Paula, and Paula's boyfriend, Tracy, as well as her special caregiver Deb Gleeson who was a godsend, along with two of Carmela's grandchildren, Niki and Rachael. Paula's sisters and brothers are grateful for them for keeping Carmela happy and safe.
A visitation for the public will be held on Monda, November 18, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung NJ followed by a 1pm funeral service at the funeral home. The committal services and repast are private.
" Love is All, All is Love, God is Love, God is All. "
Published in Courier News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019