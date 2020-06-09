Carmela M. Martino
Port Reading - Carmela Martino (nee DeNittis) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Mrs. Martino was born to the late Matteo and Angelina DeNittis on August 21, 1928 in Port Reading. She was a lifelong township resident and communicant at St. Anthony's RC Church. She attended Woodbridge High School and Drake Business School. Carmela was retired from the Foster Wheeler Corp after many years of service.
She was predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph J. "Bouie" Martino, in 1993, her brothers, Michael DeNittis and Frank Spadafranca, and her sisters, Jennie DeNittis and Elizabeth Kwiatkowski.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Angelina, and son-in-law, Peter Finnegan, her brother, Ralph DeNittis, her sisters, Phyllis Matchko and Margaret Somers, and many, many nieces and nephews.
"Mella" or "Aunt Mel," as she was lovingly called, devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with her daughter and laughing with her sisters. She relished her Sunday breakfasts at the diner, Chinese take-out, cheesecake, and a good cup of coffee with lots of cream. She was an avid horseracing and gaming enthusiast who greatly enjoyed her trips to Monmouth Park, Saratoga Springs, and Atlantic City with her husband, family, and friends. She also was an ardent fan of football and Seton Hall basketball. Mel would make everyone laugh when she transformed from her typically quiet self to a loud and boisterous fan while cheering on the winning horse or rooting for her teams. She will be missed.
Funeral will take place Monday 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Cremation will be private.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org, are appreciated.
Port Reading - Carmela Martino (nee DeNittis) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Mrs. Martino was born to the late Matteo and Angelina DeNittis on August 21, 1928 in Port Reading. She was a lifelong township resident and communicant at St. Anthony's RC Church. She attended Woodbridge High School and Drake Business School. Carmela was retired from the Foster Wheeler Corp after many years of service.
She was predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph J. "Bouie" Martino, in 1993, her brothers, Michael DeNittis and Frank Spadafranca, and her sisters, Jennie DeNittis and Elizabeth Kwiatkowski.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Angelina, and son-in-law, Peter Finnegan, her brother, Ralph DeNittis, her sisters, Phyllis Matchko and Margaret Somers, and many, many nieces and nephews.
"Mella" or "Aunt Mel," as she was lovingly called, devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with her daughter and laughing with her sisters. She relished her Sunday breakfasts at the diner, Chinese take-out, cheesecake, and a good cup of coffee with lots of cream. She was an avid horseracing and gaming enthusiast who greatly enjoyed her trips to Monmouth Park, Saratoga Springs, and Atlantic City with her husband, family, and friends. She also was an ardent fan of football and Seton Hall basketball. Mel would make everyone laugh when she transformed from her typically quiet self to a loud and boisterous fan while cheering on the winning horse or rooting for her teams. She will be missed.
Funeral will take place Monday 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Cremation will be private.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org, are appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.