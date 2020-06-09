Carmela M. Martino
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela M. Martino

Port Reading - Carmela Martino (nee DeNittis) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Martino was born to the late Matteo and Angelina DeNittis on August 21, 1928 in Port Reading. She was a lifelong township resident and communicant at St. Anthony's RC Church. She attended Woodbridge High School and Drake Business School. Carmela was retired from the Foster Wheeler Corp after many years of service.

She was predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph J. "Bouie" Martino, in 1993, her brothers, Michael DeNittis and Frank Spadafranca, and her sisters, Jennie DeNittis and Elizabeth Kwiatkowski.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Angelina, and son-in-law, Peter Finnegan, her brother, Ralph DeNittis, her sisters, Phyllis Matchko and Margaret Somers, and many, many nieces and nephews.

"Mella" or "Aunt Mel," as she was lovingly called, devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with her daughter and laughing with her sisters. She relished her Sunday breakfasts at the diner, Chinese take-out, cheesecake, and a good cup of coffee with lots of cream. She was an avid horseracing and gaming enthusiast who greatly enjoyed her trips to Monmouth Park, Saratoga Springs, and Atlantic City with her husband, family, and friends. She also was an ardent fan of football and Seton Hall basketball. Mel would make everyone laugh when she transformed from her typically quiet self to a loud and boisterous fan while cheering on the winning horse or rooting for her teams. She will be missed.

Funeral will take place Monday 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Cremation will be private.

Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org, are appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral
09:00 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved