|
|
Carmela V. Sansotta
East Brunswick - Carmelo V. Sansotta, of East Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home. He was 94.
Born in Portigliola, Italy, he served in the Italian Army. He came to the United States in 1956, and resided in Jersey City before moving to East Brunswick 53 years ago.
A carpenter by trade, Carmelo was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1006 of Milltown.
Carmelo enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was carpentry, oil painting or gardening. He also was a writer. He was a communicant of St. Bartholomew RC Church in East Brunswick, and a member of the Italian American Club in South River.
Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Maria Carmela (Bumbaca) Sansotta; his daughters Maria and Josephine Sansotta, both of East Brunswick, Adriana and her husband Kevin Mooney of Spotswood, and Dora and her husband Richard Lillie of Old Bridge. Four grandsons David, Matthew, Brian Mooney and Christopher Lillie; his sister Immaculata D'Agostino of Ohio; his brothers Cosimo Sansotta of Ohio and Leonard Sansotta of Modena, Italy; and several nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, 9:30 am, at St. Bartholomew RC Church, Ryders Lane, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 North Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , . You may sign the online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019