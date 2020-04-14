|
|
Carmelanne Dilkes
Edison - Carmelanne Dilkes, 70, of Edison passed away on April 9, 2020 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
She was born August 16, 1949 in Newark NJ; she was Baptized and raised Catholic.
Grew up Newark NJ; she also lived in Bloomfield NJ, East Orange NJ, and Nutley NJ. She resided Edison, NJ for the past 47 years. Carmelanne was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark NJ and Seton Hall University South Orange NJ. She was a teacher at Sacred Heart Cathedral School, Newark NJ and enjoyed being able to stay home and raise her three children while they were young. She later became a Pre-School Teacher at Community Nursery School in Metuchen, NJ where she taught Pre-K and music for many years before her retirement.
She was a devoted wife to her husband of 47 years Harry P Dilkes. She was a loving mother to her three children David Dilkes and his wife Nicole West Orange NJ, Laura Kovaleski and her husband Thomas Manalapan NJ, & Jessica Chase and her husband Michael Springfield NJ. She was an amazing Grand Mother to her 6 grandchildren, Mary, Tommy, Jocelynn, Devynn, Mitchell, & Mark. Carmelanne is also survived by one brother, Rev. Eugene Gniewyk of St Lukes Church in Hohokus NJ.
Arrangements were held privately under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020